Typhoon Lan Kills at Least 2 in Japan, Prompts Mass Evacuation (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Typhoon Lan, which is approaching the southern part of Japan’s main island of Honshu at some 50 kilometers per hour (around 31 miles per hour), has already hit the western parts of the country, claiming the lives of two people.

The Japanese authorities have ordered a mandatory evacuation for around 29,000 people across the country due to Typhoon Lan, classified as a Category 4 Hurricane, according to the NHK broadcaster. Another 1.6 million people in over 670,000 households have been advised to move to the safer places.

Typhoon #Lan is on its way, river starting to fill up here in Matsumoto #Japan pic.twitter.com/hToGDYAkjn — Jeroen Mul (@MulJeroen) 22 октября 2017 г.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways canceled over 400 flights on Sunday and 170 flights on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose ruling coalition is on course to win the snap election held on Sunday, told reporters he had called on the government to take steps to minimize any threats to life.

Typhoon Lan brings heavy rain and wind during national elections. 🇯🇵 #japan pic.twitter.com/7Bf2P4Mwu4 — CX News (@cxnews_) 22 октября 2017 г.

