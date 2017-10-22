Typhoon Lan Kills at Least 2 in Japan, Prompts Mass Evacuation (VIDEO)

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Typhoon Lan, which is approaching the southern part of Japan’s main island of Honshu at some 50 kilometers per hour (around 31 miles per hour), has already hit the western parts of the country, claiming the lives of two people.

The Japanese authorities have ordered a mandatory evacuation for around 29,000 people across the country due to Typhoon Lan, classified as a Category 4 Hurricane, according to the NHK broadcaster. Another 1.6 million people in over 670,000 households have been advised to move to the safer places.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways canceled over 400 flights on Sunday and 170 flights on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose ruling coalition is on course to win the snap election held on Sunday, told reporters he had called on the government to take steps to minimize any threats to life.

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific

Related Post

 'Ideal Allies': Why India-Russia Defense... The India-Russia military exercises are being held from October 19-29, 2017. The Indian contingent comprises 350 personnel of the Indian Arm...
Storm Alert Issued for Russia's Kuril Islands YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (Sputnik) — The storm alert has been issued for Russia's Kuril Islands over approaching cyclone which is due to...
Indians Caught Defecating in Open Garlanded, Fed W... New Delhi (Sputnik) – In a unique approach to curb open defecation, authorities of a small town in the Indian state of Uttar...
North Korea Supports Ban on Nuclear Weapons, But t... UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — North Korea supports the idea of ​​a complete ban on nuclear weapons in the world, but intends to...