Trump Owes US Explanation Before Sending More Troops to Afghanistan – Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump owes the American people a clear explanation of his strategy to defeat Daesh and the Taliban (both outlawed in Russia) before sending additional US forces to Afghanistan, US House of Representatives whip Steny Hoyer said in a press release.

“The President must articulate to Congress and the public what he intends to achieve by sending more of our young men and women into danger, how he will ensure success in meeting those goals, and how he intends to pay for a military escalation,” Hoyer stated on Tuesday.

The release by Hoyer, the second-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, US involvement in Afghanistan noted that after 16 years of presence there has become the longest military engagement in American history.

Trump is reportedly considering requests from US commanders for an additional 3,000 to 5,000 troops, in addition to about 8,400 soldiers now deployed in Afghanistan, according to published reports.

© Flickr/ DVIDSHUB



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific