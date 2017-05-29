Trump: 'N Korea Shows Great Disrespect for China' by Launching Ballistic Missile

MOSCOW(Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile that flew some 280 miles and fell into Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. The move has already been criticized by Japanese and South Korean officials.

North Korea has shown great disrespect for their neighbor, China, by shooting off yet another ballistic missile…but China is trying hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 мая 2017 г.

In April, Trump said that China should exert its influence on North Korea to contribute to the settlement of the crisis in the Korean Peninsula, adding however, that the United States was ready to go it alone if Beijing decided not to assist Washington on the issue.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism and escalation of tensions in the peninsula region. The international community, including the United States, has criticized the military activities of the Asian nation, and has tightened the sanctions regime against Pyongyang.

