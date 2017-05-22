Tram-Truck Collision in Southeast Australia Leaves at Least 29 People Injured

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to ABC News, the accident took place in the inner suburb of Melbourne, Parkville, in morning rush hours.

The truck crashed into the tram, which led to its derailment.

The victims suffered minor injuries, though 14 people were hospitalized.

The reason behind the accident is known so far and an investigation is under way.

CC BY 2.0 / Takashi Ota / Ambulance



Sputnik News



