Tokyo Registers No Damage to Ships, Aircraft From North Korean Missile Launch

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Earlier in day, Suga expressed Tokyo’s strong protest to Pyongyang as the latter has fired a missile from the North Korean city of Wonsan on Monday’s morning at 05:40 am local time (21:10 GMT on Sunday), which fell in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. The official said that the missile launch is a violation of UN Security Council’s resolutions.

“At this hour, no damage to Japanese aircraft and ships has not been registered,” Suga said.

Tensions around North Korea’s activities with both nuclear and non-nuclear weapons have drastically escalated in recent months, after Pyongyang conducted a number of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in violation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

The most recent launch of North Korean ballistic missile took place on May 21. The ground-to-ground missile reportedly flew some 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan short of reaching Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific