Thirty-Seven Alpinists Rescued in China's Qinling Mountains After Snowstorm

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Earlier in the week, media reported that several groups of hikers had gone missing in the Qinling Mountains during the Labor Day holidays. Local authorities have launched a rescue operation to find people

The China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday citing the most recent figures that 37 people, including the ones, who had been considered missing, had been found.

According to the news outlet, authorities confirmed the death of two mountain climbers that have been reported by media, adding that one person is still missing.

