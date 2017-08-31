Tajikistan Gets Almost $1Mln Worth of Humanitarian Aid From Kazakhstan – Embassy

0

DUSHANBE (Sputnik) – “On August 30, 2017, Kazakh Ambassador to Tajikistan Nurlan Seitimov took part in the official ceremony of transferring the humanitarian aid of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Tajik side. According to the decision of the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, nutrition products — wheat flour, meat and milk canned goods, 21 train cars worth of $914,000 – were sent to Tajikistan as humanitarian aid,” the statement said.

Seitimov pointed out that Kazakhstan delivered humanitarian aid to Tajikistan each year as part of the effort aimed at liquidating consequences of natural disasters and providing the affected regions with aid.

In February, the Russian Emergencies Ministry sent humanitarian aid to Tajikistan that was hit by dozens of heavy avalanches.

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific

Related Post

 China’s "Hegemonic Ambitions" Not Compat... New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for bilateral talks on...
Uranium Bank Opens in Kazakhstan, May Start Gettin... ASTANA (Sputnik) — The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) uranium bank, which was opened earlier on Tuesday in eastern K...
Military Solution to Crisis on Korean Peninsula Un... UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — "There can be no military solution to the issues on the Korean Peninsula. We believe that all the Unit...
India Still Adheres to BRICS Amid Tensions With Ch... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — India is still adherent to the BRICS association of five emerging economies despite border tensions with&...