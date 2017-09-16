Suspected US Drone Kills 3 Alleged Terrorists in North Pakistan – Reports

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — At least three suspected terrorists were killed and another one injured in an alleged US drone strike in Pakistan’s northern tribal region of Kurram Agency, the Dawn media outlet reported Friday, citing security officials.

According to the Dawn, officials confirmed that two missiles were fired near the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The alleged drone strike comes just after the NYT reported that the CIA wants to expand its authority to use covert drone strikes in Afghanistan and other war zones even though the US military has expressed concerns.

In total, US drone attacks in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Yemen and Somalia have reportedly eliminated 3,500 Islamist militants, but have also caused numerous civilian deaths.

In 2016, the White House said around 116 civilians were killed in US drone strikes in the period between 2009 and 2015, while watchdogs estimate the death toll stands at 3,000.

The last high-profile US drone attack took place in May 2016, when Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour was killed in a vehicle en route to the Pakistani city of Quetta, Balochistan province. Mansour was picked to replace the Taliban’s previous leader in mid-2015. Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif slammed the US drone strike, describing it as a violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

© Wikipedia/



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific