Strong 5.9-Magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Japan Off Fukushima Coast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude occurred on Friday in the east of Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported.

The 5.0-magnitude tremors (on the Japanese 7-point scale) were felt in the Fukushima prefecture area, where a major nuclear power plant accident occurred in 2011.

According to the report, the epicenter of the earthquake was located off the coast of Fukushima at the depth of about 50 kilometers (some 31 miles). There is currently no threat of a tsunami, according to the report.

5– intensity shaking in coastal Fukushima. TV now calling it a magnitude 5.9 quake.

In 2011, a tsunami caused by a major earthquake hit the Fukushima plant, leading to the leakage of radioactive materials. Following the disaster, Tokyo shut down all nuclear power plants in Japan and began only restarting them after introducing new security standards.

