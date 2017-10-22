Storm Alert Issued for Russia's Kuril Islands

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (Sputnik) — The storm alert has been issued for Russia’s Kuril Islands over approaching cyclone which is due to hit the region late on Monday, Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Sakhalin region department’s press service said Sunday.

“The data regarding the approaching cyclone has been provided by Roshydromet [Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring]. The storm alert says that heavy rains and hurricane winds are expected to hit the Kuril and Southern Kuril islands on the evening of October 23 and at night of October 24,” the press release said.

The emergencies services recommended Kuril residents to stay at homes during the cyclone.

“Furthermore, we recommend to clarify the whereabouts of family members and relatives and take measures so that they manage to get prepared for severe weather conditions. Tourist trekking groups should shelter in special places equipped for such purposes. In the event of an emergency, it is necessary to immediately contact the emergencies services,” the press release added.

Earlier in the day, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of heavy rain and floods, which are likely to occur in most regions of the Pacific side of Japan. All the towns in Kanagawa and Ehime prefectures are to be evacuated, as strong winds have already injured two persons in the region.

Japan meteorological agency issues red alerts on heavy rainfall, violent storm, high waves, flood, mudslide. https://t.co/WYXSZbDaMA pic.twitter.com/xsMO1mLIOn — tokyopotato (@tokyopotato120) 22 октября 2017 г.

​The expected typhoon has interrupted air traffic in Japan and led to the cancelation of 419 flights across the country, mostly in the southern Kyushu and Shikoku regions. Media reports claim that at least another 115 flights are to be canceled as heavy rains and storm winds will stay in the area for at least for some time.

