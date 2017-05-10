State Dept. Warns Against Travel to North Korea Amid New Detentions of Americans

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A total of 16 US citizens have been detained in North Korea in the last decade, the US Department of State warned in a travel advisory.

“At least 16 US citizens have been detained in North Korea in the past ten years,” the advisory stated on Tuesday.

The last travel advisory on North Korea in February stated 14 US citizens had been detained in the past ten years.

Most recently, the North Korean government arrested US citizens on Saturday and on April 21. Both were former US-Korean professors at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology.

The advisory warns that US citizens are at high risk of arrest and long-term detention by North Korean authorities for actions that would not be considered crimes in the United States.

