Sputnik Enters Top 5 of Leading Media in Afghanistan – Alexa Ranking

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Sputnik news agency enters the top-50 websites and top-5 media outlets in Afghanistan, the Alexa.com website, which provides web traffic data and analytics, said. In the general rating of Afghan websites, Sputnik is ranked 33rd, above Twitter (36th place), Instagram (38th place) and LinkedIn (39th place).

According to the SimilarWeb analyzing company, Sputnik’s website traffic in September exceeded that of ToloNews, receiving 2.2 and 2 million visitors, respectively.

Besides, Sputnik also ranked 29th in Uzbekistan, 34th in Tajikistan and 20th in Uzbekistan, Alexa’s ranking showed.

Meanwhile, Sputnik is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. The agency broadcasts in more than 30 languages through its websites, mobile applications and social media, as well as on both analogue and digital radio. Sputnik newswires are available by subscription, with the wires in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese being updated 24/7.

Alexa provides traffic data, global rankings and other information on more than 30 million websites. The website Alexa.com belongs to California-based firm Alexa Internet, a subsidiary of e-commerce giant Amazon.

