South Korean Intelligence Registers Transportation of North Korean ICBM

TOKYO (Sputnik) — South Korea’s intelligence service has registered the transportation of a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to the west coast of the country and has supposed that Pyongyang is preparing for yet another missile launch, media reported Tuesday.

On Monday, media reported citing sources in the South Korean Defense Ministry that North Korea could start preparations for a new missile launch.

The South Korean Asia Business Daily newspaper reported citing own intelligence sources that on Monday Pyongyang started transporting yet another ICBM created by a specialized military research institution, to the country’s west coast.

The news outlet added that South Korea’s intelligence service predicted that the launch could be arranged for Saturday, as September 9 is celebrated in North Korea as the anniversary of its founding.

North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests in recent months, all of which are considered to be in violation with the UN Security Council resolutions. The most recent ballistic missile was launched by Pyongyang on August 29.

