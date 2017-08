TOKYO (Sputnik) – South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Friday she asked the Russian side during the talks in Moscow to have biggest possible influence on North Korea.

Kang met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow earlier on Friday.

“I asked Russia to use its greatest possible influence on North Korea and give it a signal,” Kang said as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

