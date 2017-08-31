Singapore President to Stand Down Thursday Ahead of September Election

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will take over from the 77-year-old who said he would run for another six-year term on September 23, the Strait Times newspaper said. The president has a largely ceremonial role but can veto key policies.

The farewell ceremony will take place tonight at the president’s Istana residence in the small city-state off southern Malaysia. His staff will reportedly say their goodbyes in the afternoon.

Tony Tan represents the Malay ethnic group which has 520,000 members in Singapore. The country’s population is made up of 2.9 million ethnic Chinese and 357,000 Indians.

© Sputnik/ Marina Lisceva

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific

Related Post

 Methane Blast Kills 3 at Kazakhstan Coal Mine – In... ASTANA (Sputnik) — A methane gas explosion has killed three people at a coal mine in central Kazakhstan, a spokesman for the...
Tajikistan Gets Almost $1Mln Worth of Humanitarian... DUSHANBE (Sputnik) – “On August 30, 2017, Kazakh Ambassador to Tajikistan Nurlan Seitimov took part in the official ceremony of&...
China’s "Hegemonic Ambitions" Not Compat... New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for bilateral talks on...
Uranium Bank Opens in Kazakhstan, May Start Gettin... ASTANA (Sputnik) — The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) uranium bank, which was opened earlier on Tuesday in eastern K...