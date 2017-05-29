Seoul Vows to Take Strong Actions Against Pyongyang

TOKYO (Sputnik) — North Korea fired a missile from the North Korean city of Wonsan on Monday’s morning at 05:40 am local time (21:10 GMT on Sunday), which later fell into Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

“The government will not tolerate any kinds of provocation and take stern action … The North [Korea] should stop all provocations immediately and move toward the denuclearization path as quickly as possible,” the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The ministry added that the missile is believed to be of a Scud type, according to the agency.

“This is a clear violation of the UN Security Council’s relevant resolutions and poses a serious threat not only to the Korean Peninsula but also to global peace and security,” the ministry stressed.

Earlier on Monday, Japan also expressed strong protest to Pyongyang’s recent missile launch, saying that the action violates the UN Security Council resolutions. The US Pacific Command said in statement that the missile did not pose a threat to the North American region as the US military forces managed to detect the missile, tracking it for six minutes before the missile fell into the sea. The command qualified the missile as a short-range.

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov



