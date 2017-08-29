Seoul Says US Considers Deployment of 'Strategic' Defense Equipment to S. Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — South Korean government said the United States was considering the deployment of its “strategic” defense equipment to South Korea after the North’s latest ballistic missile launch, Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday citing administration of South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The South Korean and US militaries agreed to take swift retaliatory measures over North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch, in order to be ready with various response options, including military action, local media reported Tuesday.

The South Korean Yonhap news agency reported that the agreement had been reached during a telephone conversation between Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff and his South Korean counterpart Gen. Jeong Kyeong-doo.

During the phone talks, the parties decided to take the measures which would allow to implement the powerful alliance’s will for response including the military response to North Korea’s provocations.

Pyongyang’s missile test was held earlier in the day. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the missile had flown over Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido and had fallen 1,180 kilometers (733 miles) east of the island into the Pacific Ocean. According to South Korean media citing the country’s military, North Korea’s ballistic missile has flown 2,700 kilometers and reached the maximum height of 550 kilometers.

