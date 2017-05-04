S Korean Presidential Hopeful Ahn Pledges to Create Joint Government If Elected

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to The Korea Herald, citing the candidate’ Facebook publication, Ahn revealed his plans to cooperate with the conservative Bareun Party nominee Yoo Seong-min and progressive Justice Party Candidate Sim Sang-jeung in the coalition government.

“If Ahn Cheol-soo becomes president, you will see reform, unity and the future. If Ahn Cheol-soo becomes president, you will see a government that works through joint governance. You will see a fair Republic of Korea. It is time to part with the worn past,” Ahn pledged as quoted by the outlet.

Wednesday’s poll by Gallup Korea showed that Ahn was expected to come in second at the election with 20 percent of votes, according to media reports. The liberal Democratic Party nominee Moon Jae-in is reportedly to win the election with 38 percent of votes, while conservative hope Hong Joon-pyo is supposed to come in third with 16 percent.

© Flickr/ Republic of Korea



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific