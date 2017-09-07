S Korean Leader Wants Closer Moscow-Seoul Ties, Cooperation in Russia's Far East

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Thursday he wanted to make relations between Moscow and Seoul closer, noting that South Korea would actively participate in the development of the Russian Far East.

“During my work as president, I want to turn Korean-Russian relations into closer ones, and this is the vision of a new Korean policy in the northern direction,” Jae-in said.

“I think that Korea is the most optimal partner for the development of the Russian Far East, and cooperation with Russia is also a prerequisite for Korea’s new northern policy. To achieve this goal, I will actively participate in the development of the Far East,” he said.

South Korea will render financial assistance to projects in Russia’s Far East that are using South Korean technologies, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Thursday at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Moon said that South Korean technologies could contribute to the creation of large-scale industrial complex and infrastructure in the Far East.

“We will render all kinds of assistance in order to provide financial support to such investment projects,” Moon stressed.

From September 6 to 7, the Russian port city of Vladivostok hosts the EEF, gathering over 3,500 participants from more than 50 countries. A number of world leaders are attending the forum, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a general media partner of the forum.

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific