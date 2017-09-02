S.Korea, 5 Mekong Nations Agree to Enhance Diplomatic, Economic Cooperation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Yonhap news agency reported that the foreign ministers of six countries gathered in South Korea’s southern port city of Busan for the 7th Mekong-Republic of Korea Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. During the meeting the top diplomats adopted the plan outlining cooperation until 2020.

The news agency noted that under the adopted plan the countries would cooperate in a number of projects in infrastructure, information and communications technology, green growth, water management, human resources, and rural and agricultural development.

“There is no doubt that the enhanced connectivity and rapid economic growth in this critical region of the Mekong will greatly expedite the realization of the ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] community. And I believe that it is in the interest of Korea as well since the advancement and prosperity of the ASEAN community will in turn promote both ASEAN-ROK [Republic of Korea] and Mekong-ROK economic cooperation, benefiting people across the region,” South Korean Foreign Minister said, as quoted by the news agency.

The minister also said that the countries have adopted an action plan which would focus on ASEAN connectivity, sustainable development and human-centered development.

“It is in this spirit that my government is fully committed to supporting the revival of the miracle of the Han River in the Mekong River and to reinventing the Mekong region into a new engine of growth not only for East Asia but also for the global economy,” she added.

ASEAN was established by Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand in 1967. Since then, Brunei, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia have joined the organization. The association strives to enhance regional cooperation in the economic, social, and cultural areas, among others, as well as promote peace and security.

ASEAN has 10 dialogue partners, which are India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia, the United States, the European Union, Australia, Canada and China.

© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific