Russian Team Assesses Damage to India’s Lone Akula-Class Submarine

New Delhi (Sputnik) Almost two months after India’s nuclear submarine INS Chakra suffered damage, a Russian technical team arrived at the eastern naval command at the southern city of Vizag to assess the ship’s status. The investigation conducted by an Indian team has reported far more extensive damage than what the public knows.

“The sonar dome in the forward portion has an almost five-feet-by-five-feet hole,” The Hindu quoted an unnamed official from India’s Ministry of Defense.

The Russian made nuclear submarine INS Chakra has been lying at Vizag port for the last two months following the reported damage to its sonar dome. Sputnik earlier reported that the sonar dome of the nuclear submarine having a submerged displacement of the capacity of 12,770 metric tons was damaged in an accident that happened sometime in August this year. Naval sources had told Sputnik that the sonar dome had received some damage but it was not known whether it happened while sailing off the coast of Visakhapatnam or while negotiating the narrow channel while entering the harbor.

In early 2012, the newest submarine for Project 971U, K-152 “Nerpa” was transferred to the Indian Navy for a 10-year lease with the option of a subsequent repurchase. In the Indian fleet, “Nerpa” was named “Chakra.” This is the second submarine in the Indian Navy with the same name. Earlier this name was used by a Soviet submarine with K-43 cruise missiles, project 670M.

India intends to lease another project: the 971 Russian submarine. Negotiations on this issue have been going on for a long time.

“Shchuka-B” Project 971 submarines were a series of multi-purpose nuclear powered third-generation ships, built in 1983 — 2004. The armament of the ship is made up of torpedoes, mines, anti-ship and anti-submarine missiles.

CORRECTION: Initially, this article was published under the headline, ‘Russian Team Assesses Damage to India’s Lone Nuclear Submarine’; India has two active nuclear-powered submarines: INS Chakra and INS Arihant

