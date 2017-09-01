Russian, South Korean Presidents to Meet at EEF Forum Wednesday

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in will hold talks at a forum in Russia’s Pacific port city of Vladivostok on Wednesday, Korean presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun has said.

“After arriving on Sept. 6, the president will have many important schedules, such as bilateral and expanded summit talks with President Putin,” Park was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The spokesman told reporters that the two presidents would later hold a joint press conference and attend a ceremony of signing important bilateral agreements.

The two-day Eastern Economic Forum begins on September 6. It was launched in 2015 as a platform for cooperation between politicians and businesses from Russia and the Asia-Pacific region.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific