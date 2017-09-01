Russian, South Korean Presidents to Meet at EEF Forum Wednesday

0

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in will hold talks at a forum in Russia’s Pacific port city of Vladivostok on Wednesday, Korean presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun has said.

“After arriving on Sept. 6, the president will have many important schedules, such as bilateral and expanded summit talks with President Putin,” Park was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The spokesman told reporters that the two presidents would later hold a joint press conference and attend a ceremony of signing important bilateral agreements.

The two-day Eastern Economic Forum begins on September 6. It was launched in 2015 as a platform for cooperation between politicians and businesses from Russia and the Asia-Pacific region.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific

Related Post

 Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Calls on N.Korea... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the New Strait Times newspaper, the Malaysian official called on North Korea to respect its ...
Relations With Central Asian States to Remain Uzbe... TASHKENT (Sputnik) – Building mutually beneficial cooperation with Central Asian states will remain the key priority of Uzbekistan&rsq...
Japan Seeks Land-Based US Missile Defense Systems ... TOKYO (Sputnik) — US and Japanese top defense and foreign policy officials had a phone conversation on Thursday to discuss joint ...
South Korea, US Show Off Air Power in Joint War Ga... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A total of four US F-35B stealth jets and two B-1B strategic bombers have carried out joint drills with South ...