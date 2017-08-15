Russian Foreign Ministry: Korean Peninsula Situation ‘on Edge’

RIGA (Sputnik) — The situation on the Korean Peninsula is “on edge,” and further escalation can lead to war and thousands of deaths, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Latvian Baltkom radio on Monday.

“We [the ministry] have repeatedly said that the situation is on edge. But despite this, we hear both the rhetoric of Pyongyang and the statements coming every day from Washington. The paradox is that they are identical. It is an open threat of use of force from both sides,” Zakharova said, adding that if war breaks out, it will be a collapse “on the global scale with complete violation of international law.”

She added that the United States has all the instruments needed to solve international crises diplomatically, but “it’s all forgotten.”

Zakharova also pointed that the ecological threat, which is more than regional, as North Korea is located on a peninsula surrounded by ocean.

“If people in 2017 do not understand what the threat of nuclear weapons is, that it is a threat to the entire world, then what are we talking about?” she asked, recalling that Russia and China proposed a “double freeze” plan, which implies a simultaneous end to North Korea’s missile tests and joint US-South Korean military drills.

Earlier this month, the UN Security Council (UNSC) unanimously adopted a resolution tightening sanctions against North Korea after the latter’s two missile launches in July.

Following the adoption of sanctions, the United States and Korea exchanged aggressive statements. Pyongyang vowed to use any means possible to retaliate against the United States, and US President Donald Trump warned that if North Korea continued making threats or possible actions that they would be met with “fire and fury” from the United States. Pyongyang, in its turn, said it considered an attack near the Pacific island of Guam, where several US military bases are located.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific