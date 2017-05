YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) — Russia has reinforced its military base in Tajikistan with a battery of Uragan multiple rocket launcher systems, the Central Military District commander said Thursday.

“The combat capabilities of the 201st military base are reinforced by a formed heavy battery armed with the ‘Uragan’ multiple rocket launcher systems,” district commander Col. Gen. Vladimir Zarudnitsky said.

