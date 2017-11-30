Russia Urges All Parties Should Cease Increasing Tensions on Korean Peninsula

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — All parties involved in the crisis on the Korean peninsula should refrain from increasing the tensions and stop to think about the consequences of their actions, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.

“In the current situation we urgently call on all parties involved to stop escalating tensions that accompany each new cycle of reactions and response measures,” Nebenzia said on Wednesday. “There is a need to pause and think carefully about the consequences of such steps.” “We call on all sides to immediately begin work on finding a formula for a political and diplomatic settlement,” Nebenzia said.

The ambassador also noted that the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system by the United States in South Korea contributes to the escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula.

“Addition destabilizing factor in the region is ramping-up on the territory of the Republic of Korea of elements of the American anti-missile system THAAD,” Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

Moreover, the United States and its allies may have tried the patience of North Korea with the undeclared military maneuvers near the Korean peninsula, he said. “For us, it is clear that there is no military solution to the problems on the Korean peninsula,” the ambassador stressed.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has aggravated in recent months as Pyongyang continued to launch missile and nuclear tests, despite warnings from the international community. In September, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution that imposed a new batch of sanctions on North Korea’s officials, economy, industry and military.

The latest test of a ballistic missile, which, according to Pyongyang, is capable of reaching any target throughout the United States, has fuelled the already high tensions in the region.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told UN Security Council that countries around the world must cut off their commercial, diplomatic, military and any other ties with North Korea after the missile launch.