Russia, Japan Working on Ambitious, Previously Unattainable Projects

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Cooperation between Russia and Japan on modernization of the Trans-Siberian Railway is already underway, but the scope of work is so large that the time is needed to determine the Japanese involvement in the process.

“We are also working on large projects now, there are very ambitious projects, about which we could never dream of, such as energy bridge or the project of connection of Japan with Russia and Europe via the Trans-Siberian Railway and the establishment of a unified logistics and infrastructure system, which would enable the shipment of Japanese goods to Europe in 8-10 days. This would create competitive advantages both for Japan and for Russia,” Marin said.

“There is a proposal to connect the Russia’s mainland with Sakhalin island and then with Japan by a railway crossing – a bridge or a tunnel. In engineering terms this is feasible,” Marin pointed out.

According to the diplomat, cooperation in the field of urban environment is actively advancing, in particular, in creation of smart city models. Two Russian cities — Voronezh and Vladivostok — were chosen as pilot projects.

Marin indicated that there were projects of creation of a rehabilitation center and a hospital in Vladivostok. To that end, it is planned to use Vladivostok’s free port status in order to negate differences in the countries’ legislation concerning delivery of health services.

In September, the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held in Russia’s Vladivostok. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will take place on the sidelines of the upcoming forum.

