Russia, Japan to Sign 40 Deals at Eastern Economic Forum

0

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Russia and Japan plan to sign a slew of intergovernmental and economic agreements at the Eastern Economic Forum, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Thursday.

“Over the past year Russia and Japan signed over a hundred of commercial and inter-agency agreements. Some 40 more will be signed on the sidelines of this forum,” Oreshkin said.

He said some of those arrangements would raise bilateral economic ties to a new level. “For instance, today we plan to sign a convention to avoid double taxation. It meets all modern international standards and will make it significantly easier for Russian companies to operate in the Japanese market and vice versa,” the minister said.

Speaking at the forum, Japanese Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko confirmed his country’s plans for reaching new agreements with Russia. He said some of last year’s arrangements were already being implemented, including a license deal on producing tuberculosis drugs in Russia.

The two-day EEF started in Vladivostok on Wednesday, drawing over 3,500 participants from more than 50 countries. Several world leaders are attending, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a general media partner of the forum.

© Sputnik/ Konstantin Salomatin

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific

Related Post

 Japan Studies Feasibility of Sakhalin-Hokkaido Tra... VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Japan is studying feasibility of a project to link its northernmost island of Hokkaido with Rus...
India’s Home-Made Howitzer Creates World Record in... New Delhi (Sputnik) — India’s locally manufactured advanced towed artillery gun system (ATAGS) has created a record in ammunitio...
India Hands Over One More Fast Off-shore Patrol Ve... New Delhi (Sputnik) — Furthering its efforts to arm countries of the Indian Ocean Region, India has handed over its off...
UN Possible Resolution Against N Korea Not to Impe... VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Resolution on North Korea, that might be adopted by the UN Security Council, will not hinder projects in&...