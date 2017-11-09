Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Typhoon-Hit Vietnam

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — “At 08:16 p.m. Moscow time [17:16 GMT] an Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry landed in the airport of the city of Cam Ranh. On board of the plane are 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the people of Vietnam that were affected by the typhoon,” the press service said.

The aid includes large tents and food, namely sugar, preserved milk products, as well as canned meat and fish, the ministry added.

The Damri typhoon hit central Vietnam on the weekend, claiming the lives of over 60 people. Around 80,000 buildings were damaged and about 40,000 people were evacuated. Parts of the country were left without electricity.

