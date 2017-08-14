Report Suggests Seoul Might Use German Cruise Missiles in Case of N Korea Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The missiles may be released by F-15K Korean fighters to hit reinforced targets hundreds of kilometers away, such as bunkers in the vicinity of North Korea’s capital, Pyongyang, Die Welt newspaper claimed.

The Taurus KEPD 350 is an air-launched cruise missile used by Germany, Spain and South Korea.

South Korea officially received its first Taurus KEPD 350 missiles in October 2016. South Korea has so far ordered 170 missiles worth 270 million euros, and the higher price is due to the fact that it is an improved model against the Bundeswehr version. According to consistent reports, Seoul wants to order another 90 of the bunker crackers in Germany.

Earlier, Pyongyang called on Germany not to supply the powerful weapon to South Korea, saying that the delivery is “an act that violates the peace and that ignores even its national legislation banning the export of weapons to regions of conflict.”

The Taurus KEPD weighs 1,400 kilograms (3,086 pounds), has a 5.1-meter (16.7-feet) length and 1.08-meter (3.5-feet) diameter. It has range of up to 500 kilometers (311 miles) and costs about 1 million euro ($1.18 million) on average. The missile’s bouncing head provides the missile with an opportunity to penetrate concrete walls up to 4 meters (13 feet) thick.

The missile is produced by Taurus Systems, a joint venture of Germany’s between MBDA Deutschland GmbH and Sweden’s Saab Bofors Dynamics.

