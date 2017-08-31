Relations With Central Asian States to Remain Uzbekistan’s Priority – President

TASHKENT (Sputnik) – Building mutually beneficial cooperation with Central Asian states will remain the key priority of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy, the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Thursday.

“We clearly understand that the success of our reforms also depends on the external factor. That is why the development of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with the neighboring and other states, primarily with the Central Asian countries, is the most important aspect of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy,” Mirziyoyev said at a festive event commemorating the 26th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence.

The president pointed out that the country was working on boosting peace and stability, ethnic and civil consent in Uzbek society as well as on tackling the extremist and terror threats.

“We attach a great importance to bringing back to normal life those who lost the way and, having no knowledge and experience, fell under the influence of destructive ideas and movements,” Mirziyoyev said.

The leader also named modernization and diversification of the country’s economy, improving the health and education systems, as well as housing and public utilities as priorities of Uzbekistan’s policy.

