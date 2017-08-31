Relations With Central Asian States to Remain Uzbekistan’s Priority – President

0

TASHKENT (Sputnik) – Building mutually beneficial cooperation with Central Asian states will remain the key priority of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy, the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Thursday.

“We clearly understand that the success of our reforms also depends on the external factor. That is why the development of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with the neighboring and other states, primarily with the Central Asian countries, is the most important aspect of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy,” Mirziyoyev said at a festive event commemorating the 26th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence.

The president pointed out that the country was working on boosting peace and stability, ethnic and civil consent in Uzbek society as well as on tackling the extremist and terror threats.

“We attach a great importance to bringing back to normal life those who lost the way and, having no knowledge and experience, fell under the influence of destructive ideas and movements,” Mirziyoyev said.

The leader also named modernization and diversification of the country’s economy, improving the health and education systems, as well as housing and public utilities as priorities of Uzbekistan’s policy.

© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific

Related Post

 Japan Seeks Land-Based US Missile Defense Systems ... TOKYO (Sputnik) — US and Japanese top defense and foreign policy officials had a phone conversation on Thursday to discuss joint ...
South Korea, US Show Off Air Power in Joint War Ga... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A total of four US F-35B stealth jets and two B-1B strategic bombers have carried out joint drills with South ...
Singapore President to Stand Down Thursday Ahead o... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will take over from the 77-year-old who said he would run for another six-year ...
Methane Blast Kills 3 at Kazakhstan Coal Mine – In... ASTANA (Sputnik) — A methane gas explosion has killed three people at a coal mine in central Kazakhstan, a spokesman for the...