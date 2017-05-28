Pyongyang Launches What Is Believed to Be a Missile – South Korean Military

According to the Yonhap New agency, the South Korean military detected a missile launch conducted by North Korea on Monday.

Seoul’s Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) said that the launch was conducted from the area near the North Korean city of Wonsan that is located on the country’s east coast. The projectile is said to be fired in the eastern direction.

Following the report, South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered to convene the country’s national security council meeting.

Tensions around North Korea’s activities with both nuclear and non-nuclear weapons have drastically escalated in recent months, after Pyongyang conducted a number of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in violation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

On Sunday, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said that possible diplomatic failure and subsequent war with North Korea would be a disaster, affecting all the nearby countries in the region, including China and Russia. He stressed that the fact that Pyongyang possesses “hundreds of artillery cannons and rocket launchers” within range of South Korean capital of Seoul would make the potential conflict especially dangerous.

