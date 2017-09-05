Plane Flying From Abu Dhabi Skids Off Runway in India, 102 Passengers Evacuated

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An Air India Express Boeing 737-800 plane veered off a runway and into a drain upon landing at the Kochi airport in India’s southwestern Kerala state, and all 102 passengers were subsequently evacuated, local media reported Tuesday.

“All passengers were evacuated through a ladder. All are safe. No casualties,” a Cochin International Airport spokesperson said as quoted by NDTV broadcaster.

Air India Express flying from Abu Dhabi to Kochi got stuck in a drain at CIAL as the plane took a wrong turn on the taxi way at 2.40 am. — Vikram Vinod (@VikramVinod_TOI) 5 сентября 2017 г.

According to airport sources, the incident occurred because the plane had made a premature turn.

Abu Dhabi-Kochi Air India express with 102 passengers veered off from taxiway at 2.39 am at Kochi airport. All safe. — India News Ticker (@INT_News_Ticker) 5 сентября 2017 г.

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation into the incident, and an internal inquiry was also initiated.

Mishap averted: Air India express plane veers off from taxiway at the Kochi airport; all the 102 passengers are safe pic.twitter.com/mq5D0UF02j — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) 5 сентября 2017 г.

An Air India express veered off from taxiway at Kochi airport while approaching parking bay, today. All passengers evacuated safely (ANI) pic.twitter.com/sCX9Z2qrFN — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) 5 сентября 2017 г.

