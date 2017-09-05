Plane Flying From Abu Dhabi Skids Off Runway in India, 102 Passengers Evacuated

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An Air India Express Boeing 737-800 plane veered off a runway and into a drain upon landing at the Kochi airport in India’s southwestern Kerala state, and all 102 passengers were subsequently evacuated, local media reported Tuesday.

“All passengers were evacuated through a ladder. All are safe. No casualties,” a Cochin International Airport spokesperson said as quoted by NDTV broadcaster.

According to airport sources, the incident occurred because the plane had made a premature turn.

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation into the incident, and an internal inquiry was also initiated.

CC BY 2.0 / Kishore Nagarigari / Air India Express

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific

Related Post

 South Korean Intelligence Registers Transportation... TOKYO (Sputnik) — South Korea's intelligence service has registered the transportation of a North Korean intercontinental ballistic mi...
Ferry Service Between Russia's Primorsky Terr... VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Ferry service between the Russian city of Vladivostok and the North Korean Rason city has been suspended ...
Reach for the Stars: Meet the Youngest Female Boei... Regina Konstantinova — Anny Divya is the youngest female B777 commander in the world. "This is your captain speaking. Welcome abo...
Not Available on Amazon: Putin, Xi Exchange Stunni... Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on Sunday, ahead of the BRICS summit which kicks off on Monday. His first meetin...