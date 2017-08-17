Pence Urges Chile’s President to Take Additional Measures Against North Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Vice President Mike Pence in a bilateral meeting in Santiago, urged Chilean President Michelle Bachelet to exert more pressure on North Korea, the White House said in a press release.

“Vice President Pence called on President Bachelet to consider taking additional diplomatic and economic steps to maintain pressure on the Kim regime,” the release said on Wednesday.

Pence stressed the United States remains focused on promoting stability and peaceful denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, the release added.

In addition, the two leaders addressed the issue of restoring democracy and ending the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, the release noted.

The US vice president also emphasized the countries’ continued collaboration in the areas of regional security and trade.

