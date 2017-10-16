Observer: Election In Kyrgyzstan Comply With International Competitive Standards

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Presidential election in Kyrgyzstan was held at a high level and were fully consistent with the law and international norms, Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and head of the CIS observer mission Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik Monday.

“Following its work during the preparations for and vote in the presidential election, the CIS observer mission came to the conclusion that the election was held in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the country, and was consistent with the international norms of democratic elections,” Lebedev said, adding that the election was “held on an alternative basis, was free, open, competitive and transparent.”

Lebedev added that a number of separate violations have been registered by the observer mission, but they were not likely to affect the results of the vote.

Kyrgyzstan held presidential election on Sunday. According to the country’s Central Electoral Commission (CEC), former Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov, supported by the country’s ruling party, won with around 55 percent of the votes. His main opponent Omurbek Babnov came second, backed by 33 percent of Kyrgyz voters.

The incumbent Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, whose term expires on December 1, is not eligible for re-election, as a president can only serve for one term, according to the Kyrgyz Constitution.

The previous two Kyrgyz leaders were removed following violent riots in 2005 and 2010. Kyrgyzstan then transformed itself to a parliamentary republic, limiting presidential authority mainly to foreign policy and security issues.

© Sputnik/ Andrey Babushkin



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific