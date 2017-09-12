North Korea's Development of Nuclear Force Reaches Completion Phase – Envoy

0

Pyongyang’s ambassador Han Tae Song said at the UN disarmament talks in Geneva that the “Washington regime […] is obsessed with the wild game of reversing DPRK’s development of nuclear force which has already reached the completion phase.”

The North Korean envoy vowed that Pyongyang’s upcoming measures “will make the US suffer the greatest pain” it has ever experienced.

The diplomat voiced his country’s condemnation “in strongest terms” and “categorical” rejection of new UN Security Council’s sanctions against Pyongyang, adopted on Monday as a response to North Korea’s most powerful nuclear test conducted on September 3.

The UN resolution bans Pyongyang from exporting textiles while capping how much crude oil and refined petroleum products can be imported. Natural gas condensates and liquids are also included among the items North Korea is restricted from importing in excess of UN guidelines.

When commenting on the adoption of new sanctions, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said the “strong relationship” between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping played a major factor in passing the resolution.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific

Related Post

 Indian Priest Tom Uzhunnalil Rescued From Daesh Ca... New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has confirmed the release of a Christian priest belonging to India's ...
Ex-South Korean President Allegedly Ordered Spy Ag... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The government of former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak is suspected of ordering the National Intelligen...
Japan Praises UNSC Latest Toughened Sanctions on N... TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japan approves of the adoption of the latest resolution of the UN Security Council, which boosted sanction...
South Koreans Show Lack of Enthusiasm for Approach... During the first phase of ticket sales between February and June South Koreans demonstrated a lack of excitement for the world's g...