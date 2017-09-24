North Korean Nuclear Weapons Means of Self-Protection – Foreign Minister

0

UNITED NATIONS, September 23 (Sputnik) — North Korean nuclear weapons are means of self-protection with Pyongyang striving for the balance of power with Washington, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said on Saturday.

“The possession of nuclear deterrence by the DPRK is a righteous self-defensive measure taken as an ultimate option, pursuant to this principle… Our national nuclear force is, to all intents and purposes, a war deterrent for putting an end to nuclear threat of the US and for preventing its military invasion; and our ultimate goal is to establish the balance of power with the US,” the minister said in his address to the UN General Assembly.

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific

Related Post

 Hedgehog Incident: China's Hotel Guest '... Police had to deal with an unusual case after it turned out that a woman staying in a hotel in China's Shanxi province e...
Japan's First Charter Flight to Kurils Makes ... TOKYO/YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (Sputnik) — The aircraft with a group of Japanese citizens, who traveled to the Kuril Islands on&nbs...
Eurasian Abrasion: Kyrgyzstan Accuses Kazakhstan o... The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan summoned Rymtai Karibzhanov, Kazakhstan's chief diplomat to Bishkek, and handed him a not...
China to Limit Export of Oil Products to North Kor... BEIJING (Sputnik) — China’s Commerce Ministry announced Saturday it would limit exports of refined petroleum products to No...