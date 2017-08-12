North Korean Leader to 'Regret' Any Further Threats Made to US, Allies – Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is looking at military options very carefully, Trump said, adding that he hopes Pyongyang understands the gravity of his statements.

“If [Kim Jong Un] utters one threat in the form of an overt threat… or if he does anything with respect to Guam or any place else that’s an American territory or an American ally he will truly regret and he will regret it fast,” Trump stated.

Trump said his administration does not want to talk about back channels or progress with North Korea after failed attempts by previous US administrations to halt Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missiles program.

In response to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s comment that a military solution against North Korea is wrong, Trump stated that she “certainly” does not refer to the United States. Trump said that the US public is pleased by his rhetoric toward North Korea and any action against that country will be a quick success.

