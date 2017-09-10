North Korean Coast Guard Detains Russian Yacht

0

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — The North Korean coast guard detained a Russian yacht, but then released it, the representative of Russia’s Foreign Ministry in Vladivostok told Sputnik on Sunday.

“The coordination center reported at 13:00 local time [03:00 GMT]  about detention of a Russian yacht. Russia’s Consulate General has been informed. The North Korean coast guard, most likely, decided not to take the yacht to port, but to let it go,” the ministry’s representative said.

In June, the similar incident occurred as the Russian yacht Katalexa was detained by the North Korean coast guard in the northwestern of the Sea of Japan. According to Russia’s Consul General in North Korea’s Chongjin, Yuri Bochkarev, the North Korean side explained the detention of the vessel as a misunderstanding.

