North Korea Reveals Video of New Anti-Aircraft Weapon Test Launch

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un supervised the tests of the new anti-aircraft defense system amid the escalation of the crisis on the Korean peninsula, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

The North Korean leader was pleased with the test, according to state media, and ordered its mass production.

The new anti-aircraft defense system is aimed at intercepting and destroying enemy’s drones and rockets.

Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to step up sanctions against North Korea for its continued missile tests and nuclear program.

On May 21, North Korea conducted the most recent launch of a ballistic missile, with the ground-to-ground missile reportedly flying some 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan short of reaching Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

