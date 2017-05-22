North Korea 'Openly Defying' UNSC Resolutions With Ballistic Missile Tests

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — By repeatedly launching missiles the government of North Korea is bluntly defying the UN Security Council resolutions, they should refrain from further tests and embark on the path of dialogue, UN Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

“DPRK [North Korea] is openly defying Security Council resolutions with its accelerated ballistic missile testing activity,” Dujaric said. “These actions threaten regional and international security. We call on the DPRK to stop further tests and allow space to explore the resumption of meaningful dialogue.”

He added that the Council is scheduled to hold consultation on Tuesday on the subject of North Korea missile launches where it will hear a briefing of the Under-Secretary-General for political affairs Jeffrey Feltman.

On Sunday, North Korea launched another ballistic missile, which reportedly flew some 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan short of reaching Japan’s exclusive economic zone. The launch was carried out in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

