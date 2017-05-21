North Korea Fires 'Unidentified Projectile' – South Korean Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – North Korea has launched an unidentified ballistic missile on Sunday, the South Korean Joint Chief of Staff said in a statement.

“North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile in the eastern direction at around 4:59 p.m. [7:59 GMT] from the vicinity of Pukchang in Pyeongannam-do (South Pyeongan Province),” the statement reads, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

South Korea and the United States are analyzing the details of the launch, including the exact trajectory of the missile and its type, the statement explained.

Following the suspected launch, South Korean President Moon Jae-in convened an urgent meeting of the National Security Council, the agency reported.

According to the South Korean Joint Chief of Staff, the projectile flew some 500 kilometers (310 miles), with Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga reportedly saying that the missile fell into the Sea of Japan without reaching the country’s exclusive economic zone.

Tokyo also convened an urgent meeting of the country’s National Security Council, the local Kyodo News reported.

The latest missile test was conducted by North Korea on May 14, with a ballistic missile falling in the Sea of Japan short of reaching the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

The ballistic missile launch, which was carried out by Pyongyang on Sunday, posed a threat to aircraft and vessels and violated the resolutions of the UN Security Council, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference.

“This missile launch poses a threat to the security of aircraft and seacraft and, moreover, it is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The ongoing provocations from North Korea are unacceptable and we lodge a strong protest with North Korea,” Suga told reporters.

Earlier in the day, North Korea launched a ballistic missile, which reportedly flew some 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan short of reaching Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

