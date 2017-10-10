Nigerian National Brutally Assaulted by Locals in New Delhi (VIDEO)

New Delhi (Sputnik) – A video of a battered Nigerian national who was tied to a pole and brutally beaten up by Indian youths has gone viral on social media, sparking a fresh debate on the treatment of foreigners in the country. The video is allegedly that of an incident in New Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, where a Nigerian national was brutally assaulted with sticks for allegedly committing a minor theft.

#WATCH Nigerian national tied to a pole and beaten up by locals for alleged theft in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar (24.09.2017) pic.twitter.com/3zWgbeqvN5 — ANI (@ANI) 9 октября 2017 г.

​According to Malviya Nagar police, the incident occurred on September 24 and a case of attempted burglary was registered against the Nigerian national.

It’s not the first incident of African nationals getting assaulted in India. Earlier this year, a Nigerian student was brutally beaten by a large mob near a shopping mall in Greater Noida area of Uttar Pradesh. In 2016, a Congolese national was killed in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area.

“I have been saying since long that this is what is happening with the African students here. The lives of African students are not secure in India. We want people not to take law into their own hands and if any incident has happened then call the police and they will do their duty. We are really concerned about our safety in India,” Samuel Jack, President of African Students in India told Sputnik.

African nationals, mostly students, live in many pockets of New Delhi including Malviya Nagar where the incident took place. Locals often allege that the African nationals are engaged in drug peddling and other crimes.

© Photo: Youtube / NYOOOZ TV



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific