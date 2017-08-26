Nearly 75% of Japanese Happy With Life, Over 50% Satisfied With Income – Poll

0

TOKYO (Sputnik) According to the NHK TV broadcaster, 51.3 percent of those surveyed expressed satisfaction with their income, while 46.8 percent spoke negatively of their financial status.

At the same time, 65.1 percent of survey participants said that for raising the living standard the Japanese government should pay more attention to providing pension insurance and improving healthcare services, while 51.1 percent decided that the authorities should focus on bettering the economic situation and 36.2 percent urged to boost the country’s defense capabilities and security.

The government believes that the growth in the overall satisfaction with life took place due to a gradual improvement of the economic situation, with more people concerned over the country’s defense due to the recent aggravation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

According to the UN global happiness ranking 2017, based on the Gallup World Poll, Japan is the 50th happiest country around the globe.

CC0

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific

Related Post

 Indian Navy to Have Submarine Hunter Aircraft aboa... New Delhi (Sputnik) – As part of India’s ongoing mission to up its naval quotient, the Indian Navy has said that the 111 utility...
South Korea Foreign Minister Asks Russia to Have I... TOKYO (Sputnik) – South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Friday she asked the Russian side during the talks in Moscow to&nb...
US Using Sanctions as 'Blackmail Tool' A... The Wall Street Journal recently reported that on Tuesday, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control added 10 firms, includin...
S Korea, China, Japan Make ‘Step Forward’ in Fight... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – South Korea, China and Japan agreed on Friday to disclose the results of the joint research into cross-bo...