N Korean Diplomat Says to Take Threat to Conduct Nuclear Bomb Test ‘Literally’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A senior North Korean diplomat told CNN that the world should take Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho’s threat to conduct a nuclear bomb test over the Pacific Ocean seriously.

“The foreign minister is very well aware of the intentions of our supreme leader, so I think you should take his words literally,” diplomat Ri Yong Pil told CNN.

The statement clarified the remark made by North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong Ho, who said last month that the DPRK may consider conducting “the most powerful detonation” of a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean amid the unprecedented escalation of tensions with the United States.

Moreover, Kim Jong-un earlier this month praised the country’s nuclear weapons as a means of “safeguarding peace” on the Korean Peninsula amid US pressure.

Latest North Korean Nuclear Test

North Korea conducted its latest and so far most powerful H-bomb test on September 3, which prompted an unanimous UNSC vote in favor of imposing more sanctions — so far the toughest — on Pyongyang, restricting oil exports and banning imports of textile products from the Asian nation, as well as the country’s access.

The tensions in particular led to an exchange of threats between Washington and Pyongyang, with Trump threatening to take a “devastating” military option and “totally destroy” North Korea if forced to defend the United States, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warning Washington of the “highest level of hard-line countermeasures in history.”

When commenting on the latest successful hydrogen bomb test, the deputy speaker of the North Korean parliament, Ahn Dong Chu, said earlier this month, “It was the US that forced the DPRK to create a hydrogen bomb,” adding that Pyongyang will continue to expand it nuclear arsenal as long as a “threat from the US” remains.

Lately, the already aggravated crisis on the Korean Penunsula has further ignited amid the US-South Korean joint drills and Washington’s military buildup in Asia-Pacific.

