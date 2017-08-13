Mystery Aviation in Afghanistan: Whose is it?

Zamir Kabulov, a high-ranking career diplomat and Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan, has recently remarked that if the Afghan government and Washington are unable to counter the threat posed by Daesh’s spread, Russia will resort to military force, Sputnik Afghanistan reported.

For now, however, Russia is waiting for the NATO leadership’s reaction to the unidentified aircraft in Afghanistan.

According to some sources, these aircraft are transporting Daesh militants to a number of areas and supplying them with weapons.

The parliament of Afghanistan echoed the envoy’s concerns. Some deputies even went so far as to suggest that the unidentified aircraft may be connected to the United States.

Kabulov also said that Russian diplomats raised the issue of the unidentified aircraft during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, at least in three northern provinces of Afghanistan (Jowzjan, Faryab, Sar-e Pol), were cases seen being dropped from the unidentified aircraft for Daesh militants.

A question emerges: where did the helicopters appear from in the airspace where only NATO, US and Afghan aviation is allowed to fly?

The chairman of the Jowzjan Provincial Council, Moulavi Abdulhai Hayat, spoke to Sputnik in an interview about this dilemma.

“As a governor, I can say about the province of Darzab and Khoshtipe. There were rumors about flights of unidentified helicopters in those places, but MPs say that this is just rumors and nothing more,” Hayat said.

He further said that up until recently everything was calm in Jowzjan. However, now in Darzab and Khoshtipe it has become unsafe.

“The Taliban came and the coalition aircraft carried out strikes from above. Landings of unidentified aircraft did not take place,” Hayat said.

A military analyst, retired Air Force General of Afghanistan Atiqullah Amarhel, noted that no one controls the aviation flights in the country.

“During an interview on television, I was asked to say that the helicopters belong to Russia that they allegedly help the Taliban. I denied this information, saying that Russia does not have such a need. If they suddenly wanted to do this, they would have used the Amu Darya [river],”Amarhel said.

However, according to the military analyst these helicopters are not unidentified aircraft.

“Everyone knows that the United States and NATO are closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan. The purpose of these flights is to advise and supply the terrorist groups,” Amarhel said.

He further said that the governors, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the National Directorate of Security, all say that there is no ongoing activity of such aircraft.

“But everyone knows that with the help of these helicopters, in addition to supplying Daesh and Taliban, there is the smuggling of precious stones and drugs going on,” the analyst said.

According to him, the situation in Afghanistan is not under the control of the authorities.

“Nobody controls US and NATO planes that can land at any airfields in the country. They act independently: they can bring anything into Afghanistan, as well as take out what they want,” Amarhel concluded.

Earlier, a Russian diplomat, Zamir Kabulov, cited the fact that Daesh continues to strengthen its positions in Afghanistan, which triggers serious concerns in Moscow about the possibility of the spread of instability to the countries of Central Asia near Russia’s borders.

© Sputnik/ Alexandr Graschenkov



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific