Military Solution to Crisis on Korean Peninsula Unacceptable – Russian UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — “There can be no military solution to the issues on the Korean Peninsula. We believe that all the United Nations Security Council [UNSC] resolutions on North Korea must specify this condition,” Nebenzya said at the UNSC session carried out in relation to Tuesday’s ballistic missile launch by Pyongyang.

“The normalization of the situation on the Korean Peninsula requires an approach providing for both halting of the North Korean nuclear and missile tests, and abandoning [US-South Korean] military build-up including THAAD system, scaling down military maneuvers,” Nebenzya also pointed out.

The diplomat noted that the joint “Russian-Chinese ideas, which had been represented in various formats” could be a roadmap for the ongoing crisis settlement. The political tools should be used for regulating the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Nebenzya noted.

UN member states should not try to impose unilateral sanctions against North Korea in an effort to solve the crisis, Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council.

“We must also preclude additional unilateral sanctions on top of those being imposed by the UN Security Council itself,” Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

North Korea must put an end to its nuclear program and return to non-proliferation regime, Nebenzya said.

“Pyongyang must cease the banned program and return to the NPT non-proliferation regime and IAEA safeguards and join the chemical weapons convention,” Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

