Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Calls on N.Korea to Stop Missile Launches

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the New Strait Times newspaper, the Malaysian official called on North Korea to respect its international obligations under UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The diplomat said that economic progress required international stability, while the activities of North Korea undermined this.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula escalated in recent months due to Pyongyang’s missile launches and nuclear tests, all conducted in violation of the UNSC resolutions. The most recent test was conducted on Tuesday when North Korea launched a missile, which flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean 1,180 kilometers (733 miles) east of the island of Hokkaido.

CC0 / Pixabay

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific

Related Post

 Relations With Central Asian States to Remain Uzbe... TASHKENT (Sputnik) – Building mutually beneficial cooperation with Central Asian states will remain the key priority of Uzbekistan&rsq...
Japan Seeks Land-Based US Missile Defense Systems ... TOKYO (Sputnik) — US and Japanese top defense and foreign policy officials had a phone conversation on Thursday to discuss joint ...
South Korea, US Show Off Air Power in Joint War Ga... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A total of four US F-35B stealth jets and two B-1B strategic bombers have carried out joint drills with South ...
Singapore President to Stand Down Thursday Ahead o... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will take over from the 77-year-old who said he would run for another six-year ...