Kyrgyzstan Deputy Prime Minister Dies in Car Crash – Spokesman

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Temir Dzhumakadyrov died in a car accident on a road near the capital of Bishkek on Saturday, government spokesman Chingiz Esengul told Sputnik.

“A road accident involving a Toyota Land Cruiser occurred at around 7:30 a.m. near the village of Sadovoye in the [Kyrgyz] Moscow district,” the spokesman said.

“Deputy Prime Minister Temir Dzhumakadyrov, his aide Nurlan Dzhamgyrchiev and the driver were inside the car, all in the car were killed,” he added.

The 40-year-old, who has been serving as deputy prime minister since last August, was on his way to the southwestern Talas region to oversee preparations for the October 15 presidential election. Some 19 miles from Bishkek, his car collided head-on with a truck that is believed to have veered into the opposite lane.

