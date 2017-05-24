Kyrgyz Security Services Neutralize Fake Bomb Near National Philharmonic Hall

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — Earlier on in the day, officers of the NSC and the country’s Interior Ministry were sent to the National Philharmonic Hall in the center of Bishkek following reports of a suspicious item near the building.

“The suspicious item, which turned out to be a bomb dummy, was destroyed at the site by engineers using neutralizing equipment,” the spokesperson said, adding that the area around the building was cordoned off.

According to the spokesperson, representatives of the NSC and the Interior Ministry continued working at the site, and an investigation into the incident had been opened.

© Sputnik/ Tabyldy Kadyrbekov



Sputnik News



