#Khichdi: An Indian Delicacy in the Midst of a Colossal Controversy

New Delhi (Sputnik) — It all started with a handful of news reports that the Indian government was preparing to declare Khichdi as the national dish of India during the World Food India Congress 2017 that started in New Delhi on Friday.

Soon after that, #Khichdi started trending on twitter. A user even bestowed the acronym MODI (the most outstanding delicacy of India) to khichdi.

Some even posted cartoons on the subject.

‘Khichdi’ is also used as a figure of speech suggesting ‘hotchpotch’ in many Indian cultures. Therefore, many twitter users took the opportunity to lash out at the government for making ‘khichdi’ of the country’s governance.

As the situation around the dish got out of control, India’s Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal issued a clarification that the government was not planning anything like that. She described the news reports as “fictitious.” She informed that the government was only planning to promote khichdi as ‘Brand India Food’ at the World Food India Congress, considering the fact that it is one dish that is popular across India with different nomenclatures.

Organizers of the event are planning to prepare 800 kilograms of Khichdi in a 7 feet high utensil. The dish will be prepared by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor who has been roped in as a brand ambassador of the Great India Food Street for the three-day event that kicked off on  Friday. The event is organized by India’s Ministry of Food Processing Industry.

